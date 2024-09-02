Scottie Scheffler Had Priceless Answer to Reporter’s Question About Shanked Shot
Scottie Scheffler had some good-natured fun with a reporter who asked him about his bad shot at the Tour Championship in Atlanta over the weekend.
The World No. 1 shanked a shot out of a fairway bunker on the 8th hole at East Lake, leading to his once seven-stroke lead to dwindle to two with 11 holes left in the final round. Scheffler managed to recover quickly, though, and went on to win the Tour Championship by four strokes over Colin Morikama.
Scheffler appeared to be in such a good mood after his FedEx Cup win on Sunday that he poked fun at a reporter who asked him a probing question about his one ugly, shanked shot of the tournament.
“What happened on that shot out of the bunker?” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach asked Scheffler.
“I shanked it,” Scheffler replied.
“Why did you shank it?”
“So, there’s the club, like there’s the straight part of the face and then over here is the hosel,” Scheffler elaborated, mimicking a club with his hands. “And on that one specifically, I caught too much of that part of the face. Then that’s why it went to the right. So it’s shaped kind of, you know, a little curved… So like if I hit the straight part, it’s going to go that way. And then if I hit this part, it’s going to come toward you.”
Scheffler ended his literal explanation with a wide grin, obviously pretty pleased with himself.
Scheffler, coming off his first Olympic gold medal in the Paris Games this summer, extended his historic season in which he also won the Players Championship, the Masters and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, among other tournaments. Following his FedEx Cup title triumph, the 28-year-old Scheffler recorded his seventh official win on the PGA Tour this year, which marks the most of any player since Tiger Woods in 2007.