Scottie Scheffler Wasn't Asked by Rory McIlroy to Play in the Match, But He's All for It
MONTREAL — Scottie Scheffler hasn’t dove too far into the circumstances surrounding a proposed match with Rory McIlroy as his partner against LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
Nor has he considered if it will have any impact on the continuing negotiations between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which funds LIV Golf.
“There's just so many moving pieces in that deal,” Scheffler said Tuesday at Royal Montreal, site of this week’s Presidents Cup. “It's one of those things where like my friendships to guys out there hasn't really changed that much.
“I think in the beginning when some of the guys were suing us, that was a bit frustrating for the players out here, but over time those things kind of fade. I don't think there was a ton of ill will for that type of stuff.
“At the end of the day, you have your business, and you have your personal stuff, and I try not to cross the lines too much just because things get a little hazy there sometimes.”
Scheffler said he was not approached nor did he discuss personally with McIlroy the idea, which was disclosed in the days after Scheffler won the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title Sept. 1.
The idea is to bring together two players from each side in a one-day exhibition to be played in December. A date and location has yet to be announced and the PGA Tour has yet to publicly comment.
“My manager takes care of a lot of that stuff,” said Scheffler about Blake Smith, who also represents Koepka. “When he originally brought it up to me, I was like, yeah, it sounds like fun. I've partnered with Brooks and Bryson at Ryder Cups before. I've never obviously had a chance to play with Rory at the Ryder Cup, but those are two guys I really miss competing against.
“Brooks has five major championships. That's a pretty cool record for him. He's had a great career. He's a guy I love competing against. You've got Bryson, with all his stuff, I think he's a fun guy to be around.
“It definitely interested me, and the way things fell together, it seemed to work out nice. It seems like a fun deal.”