Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy to Captain, Compete in New Golf Channel Games
The Golf Channel Games will be a rapid-fire, team golf competition in primetime on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Florida.
Another silly season event is coming to the golf ecosystem.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the top two players in the world, will captain and compete head-to-head in the Golf Channel Games.
It will be a rapid-fire, team golf competition broadcast on Golf Channel and USA Network in primetime on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, in Jupiter, Fla.
Scheffler and McIlroy will lead two four-man teams for competitions such as timed drive, chip and putt, a 14-club challenge, a timed shootout and a captain’s challenge.
These are the formats for each challenge:
- Timed Drive, Chip and Putt: Players compete solo in the three precision-based challenges–drive a total number of yards, chip within a certain proximity to the pin and hole a certain number of feet of putts as rapidly as possible.
- 14-Club Challenge: A player from each team will draw a club from a bag in a closest-to-the-pin contest from a designated distance. All 14 clubs will be used, seven shots will be awarded per player and a club can’t be used twice.
- Timed Shootout: A four-player alternate shot on three holes with teammates staged on the tee box, in the fairway and around the green. Then, they will try to finish with the best score in the shortest amount of time.
- Captains’ Challenge: Scheffler and McIlroy will hit from predetermined locations, including a 100-yard wedge, 50-yard pitch, bunker shot, a greenside shot, 50-foot putt and 10-foot putt. The lowest total distance from the hole for the combined shots will win
More details, such as who will join Scheffler and McIlroy, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Published