Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele Paired at PGA Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The winners of four of golf’s last five major championships will tee it up together in the first two rounds of the PGA Championship.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, the world’s top three players, will tee off on No. 10 at 8:22 a.m. ET in Thursday’s first round at Quail Hollow.
McIlroy, of course, is coming off a win at the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam. Scheffler won last year’s Masters and won for the first time in 2025 in resounding style two weeks ago at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, his hometown event. Schauffele is the defending PGA champion and also won the British Open last July.
The three will tee off from No. 1 at 1:47 p.m. on Friday.
Last year’s other major champion, U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, is playing with Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland at 1:47 p.m. Friday off the 1st tee and 8:22 a.m. Friday off No. 10.
Justin Thomas, the winner of the first PGA Championship played at Quail Hollow in 2017, is paired with world No. 4 Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson in a pairing of three two-time major champions.
Phil Mickelson, the 2021 PGA champion at age 50 years, 11 months, is playing with Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day.
Here are the full tee times: