Scottie Scheffler to Make Season Debut at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will make his 2025 season debut next week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Scheffler suffered a puncture wound to his right hand while preparing Christmas dinner and according to the San Francisco Chronicle is finally ready to return to competition.
Originally, Scheffler was slated to play in last week's American Express at PGA West but instead opted for another two weeks to recover from the hand injury.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a $20 million signature event with an 80-man field and no cut. Each player will play three rounds at historic Pebble Beach and one round at Spyglass Hill.
Scheffler is coming off one of the most dominant seasons in the history of professional golf. The 28-year-old won seven official PGA Tour times, with a Masters and Players victory, as well as an Olympic gold medal. He also finished with a scoring average of 68.01, which was the lowest scoring average season in the modern era, surpassing even Tiger Woods’s 2000 season.