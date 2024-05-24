Scottie Scheffler Shoots Second Over-Par Round of Year at Charles Schwab Challenge
After a notable morning for Scottie Scheffler's legal situation in Louisville, Ky., the world No. 1 shot a notable round in the afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.
Scheffler, returning to his home state after last week’s PGA Championship, opened with a 2-over 72 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. It’s just his second over-par round in 36 rounds this season on the PGA Tour, the first was last Saturday at Valhalla Golf Club.
That round, a 2-over-par 73 which dropped the Masters champion out of contention, was one which Scheffler admitted he didn’t feel like himself one day after being arrested prior to his second round.
Last Friday, a traffic incident just after 5 a.m. on Shelbyville Road outside of the club resulted in the death of a pedestrian, John Mills, who was struck by a tournament shuttle bus as he attempted to walk across the road and get to the course for work.
That led to the road being closed in both directions and a chaotic scene outside of the course as players, caddies and officials were allowed to enter. Scheffler was pulled from his courtesy car after a brief confrontation with Louisville police officer Bryan Gillis, handcuffed, arrested and booked on four charges including second-degree assault of a police officer, a felony. Scheffler returned to the course after being jailed briefly, shot 66 in his second round and called the arrest a “misunderstanding” when meeting with media.
Thursday in Louisville, Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel issued statements around the incident, saying that the legal process would continue and that Gillis received “corrective action” for failing to have his body camera on as required by LMPD policy. The police department also released video around the incident.
Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, spoke afterward and said his client “didn’t do anything wrong” and that they were “prepared to litigate the case if we need to” and would not be settling if the charges aren’t dismissed. Arraignment is scheduled for June 3.
At Colonial, Scheffler began his first round with a birdie and added another at the 4th hole before ending his front nine with two bogeys. At the 157-yard par-3 13th, Scheffler hit his tee shot in the water and made a triple bogey—his first in 843 holes dating to last year’s Tour Championship.
He finished with a birdie at 18 but the round of 2-over 72 left him T79 and with work to do Friday to keep a cut streak alive. Scheffler has made 36 straight cuts, the second-longest active streak on Tour behind PGA champion Xander Schauffele’s 47, with his last missed cut coming at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2022.
Charley Hoffman leads early at the Charles Schwab Challenge at 5 under.