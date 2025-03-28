Scottie Scheffler Ties Course Record In Houston With His Lowest Round Since 2023
On Friday, Scottie Scheffler decided to remind everyone why he’s the No. 1 player in the world.
After a solid round of 3-under 67 on Thursday, Scheffler tore through the course with an 8-under 62, matching the course record he set at Memorial Park in 2021. By the time his round was finished, he led the tournament at 11-under.
The round from Scheffler included eight birdies and no bogeys. And in contrast to the Scheffler we've seen for the better part of his dominant run, Friday's round was fueled mostly by the putter.
For the round, Scheffler gained 3.73 strokes with the flat stick, which as of now is second in the field, and the most he's gained in a round in 2025. For the week, he ranks first in strokes gained putting.
Since returning from a hand injury earlier this season, the reigning PGA Tour player of the year has been good but not spectacular. He's finished in the top 25 in all five of his starts but has only finished in the top five on one occasion, a T3 at the Genesis Invitational.
As usual, Scottie was calm and cool after the round. "Yeah, it felt pretty good. Hit a lot of fairways out there, gave myself a lot of nice looks. I hold a good amount of putts today, holed a few long ones, which is always nice," he said after he tied lowest round since his second round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, where he shot a 9-under 61.
Scheffler acknowledged that it wasn't his best ball-striking day but he felt a good round coming with the putter after not putting extremely well over his last two starts.
“Yeah, I felt like I was hitting so many good putts, especially at The Players, putts that were going around the edge,” Scheffler said. “Today was a day where I felt like my ball striking could have been a bit better and I was able to hole some putts. I hit a lot of greens, but I felt like my irons were just barely off, and I felt like I could have been hitting them a little bit closer to the hole, but overall kept it on the green, kept giving myself looks. The way I was putting, I didn’t feel I had to force ’em there by many pins if I wasn’t totally comfortable with the shot, so good results.”
With the planet’s premier golfer surging into form just two weeks before the Masters, green-jacket hopefuls are officially on edge.