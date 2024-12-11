Scottie Scheffler Wins Third Straight PGA Tour Player of the Year Award
Scottie Scheffler’s continued rise into golf’s all-time upper echelon added another bulletpoint Tuesday.
The world No. 1 was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for 2024, collecting 91% of player votes, and joined Tiger Woods as the only players to win the Jack Nicklaus Award in three consecutive seasons. Woods won POY five times in a row from 1999 through 2003 and three more consecutively from 2005–07 among his 11 in all.
PGA Tour members who played at least 15 events in 2024 were eligible to vote, with Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy also on the ballot.
Scheffler won his first FedEx Cup and its $25 million prize, capping a seven-win season that was the first one on Tour since Woods in 2007. He won the Masters for the second time, two years after his first, and became the first to win two consecutive Players Championships. In addition to those wins plus the Tour Championship, he won four other signature events against the Tour’s top players: the Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship. His official earnings (not counting the FedEx Cup bonus) were $29,228,357.
He also won the Olympic gold medal August in Paris, memorably tearing up on the medal stand, and held the No. 1 ranking throughout the season; he moved into No. 1 on May 21, 2023, and has now held the top spot for 82 consecutive weeks. In 19 total starts he had a Tour-leading 16 top 10s and did not miss a cut.
For the second consecutive season, Scheffler also received the Byron Nelson Award for recording the lowest scoring average on Tour, at 68.65.
Last week Scheffler added an unofficial win at the 20-man Hero World Challenge, his next stroke-play event will be the 2025 season-opening Sentry at Kapalua in Hawaii. Next week he’ll team up with McIlroy to play LIV Golf members Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in an exhibition match in Las Vegas.