Fact or Fiction: Scottie Scheffler Will Make a Run at a Tiger Woods Record
Once again, we're here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as "Fact" or "Fiction" along with a brief explanation.
This week Scottie Scheffler, a winner again Sunday at the Hero Challenge, holds the No. 1 ranking in the world for the 82nd straight week, the fourth-longest streak in nearly 40 years of the OWGR. Tiger Woods holds the record at 281 (five-plus years) but that mark could be in danger.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Scheffler has such a big lead over Xander Schauffele that it is almost inevitable he will stay on top through 2025, which is remarkable. But three more years? A lot can happen. Injury. Another hot golfer. Even a mini-slump. Points start to fall off if you don’t duplicate the same success. Scheffler has a great chance to pass Greg Norman for the third-long streak but what Tiger did is otherworldly stuff.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Scheffler’s run continues to be absolutely awesome … while still absolutely nowhere near this particular Tiger record. Let’s revisit if Scottie hits 200.
John Schwarb: FACT. Yeah, Scheffler would have to stay on top for four more years (!) but he’s practically got 2025 banked thanks to 2024’s results still factoring in the OWGR formula. He’s also got the demeanor, the consistency and—not to be forgotten—a favorable schedule for hoarding points. Most of his tournaments are signature events, FedEx Cup playoffs and majors, meaning a couple wins a year plus a few other high finishes will make catching him extremely difficult.
Tiger Woods expressed some frustration at the Hero that the PGA Tour/LIV Golf deal wasn’t “further along” and that all involved thought it would happen quicker. But as part of the negotiating committee, he should take some of the blame.
Bob Harig: FACT. While it is impossible to know for sure, Woods is believed by many to be holding it up. He’s fighting for the PGA Tour and he’s never been a fan of LIV Golf. So any kind of unification or assimilation is getting a thorough vetting, and Tiger might very well be the impediment. That doesn’t mean he is wrong or that it’s all on him. But clearly there are factors in play of which he is keenly aware.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. Like Bob mentions, a lot of this is happening behind closed doors and we don’t know all the details, but here’s a question that seems hard to dispute: since Woods joined the negotiating table, has there been any meaningful progress toward the finish line?
John Schwarb: FACT. Woods avoids scrutiny because there’s more than enough to go around between LIV Golf and Jay Monahan, and he said “it’s still in the DOJ’s hands”—which might be true but it’s also an easy way to pass the buck.
The LIV Golf rumor mill swirled around Tony Finau until he explained that his WD from the Hero was due to recovery from knee surgery. When LIV’s fourth season begins in early February, there will be no significant new players.
Bob Harig: FACT. A year ago at this time all the chatter was about Jon Rahm, who signed with LIV in early December, to be joined later by Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk. No signing along those lines appears imminent. LIV will undoubtedly bring on some new players, but it doesn’t appear to anyone who is going to greatly change the narrative.
Jeff Ritter: NEUTRAL. Not sure there will be a splashy PGA Tour poaching, but LIV could still pull some guys from the European and/or amateur ranks. I doubt they’ll let this offseason pass without at least a couple of headlines to show for it.
John Schwarb: FACT. Let’s say “significant” consists of the OWGR top 50 and that no Americans will go. Then who? Viktor Hovland? A Højgaard? One of the Canadians? The rumor mill can fire up fast on social media but 2025 is looking like a status quo year.