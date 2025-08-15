Sebastian Munoz Shoots 59 at LIV Golf Indianapolis—With a Double Bogey
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Golf’s magic number is still magic, but with repeated occurrences doesn’t always stand out anymore.
Sebastian Munoz’s 59 on Friday at LIV Golf Indianapolis has a new distinction.
The Colombian shot the magic number with a double-bogey 6 on a par-4, which LIV Golf reported to be the first 59 across the major pro tours that included a double bogey.
Munoz started on the 2nd hole in the shotgun-start format and was 1 over through four holes after a birdie and the double, where he hit a tee shot and approach shot in the water. He then poured in 13 birdies over his last 14 holes, including eight straight, on the par-71 Club at Chatham Hills.
“Kind of forgave myself, honestly,” Munoz said. “I didn’t want to hold on and have a grudge all day, so I kind of forgave myself and ended up chipping in for birdie on 6 and birdieing 7 and 8 and 9 and 10, 11, 12, 13. It was really nice.
“I parred 14, and I just kind of got back on the bus and finished with five straight. Something I’ve never done. I’ve done eight birdies in a row. I tied my personal record. But 13 out of 14, it's insane. I’ve never sniffed that.”
Munoz’s 12 under start leads LIV Golf Indianapolis by three shots over Dustin Johnson, who opened with 62, and and by four over Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith and season points leader Joaquin Niemann, who all shot 64.
Two other players have sub-60 scores in LIV Golf’s four-year history: Bryson DeChambeau shot 58 at the Greenbrier in 2023 and Niemann shot 59 at Mayakoba last year.
“Now I can't say that I’m the only one on the team with a 59,” said Niemann, the captain of Torque GC which includes Munoz, Carlos Ortiz and Mito Pereira. “He’s hot, and he’s a really hot player. We’ve seen that a lot of times.”
Munoz is seventh in points but without a win, and a win this week would go a long way toward helping his captain to the team title, provided Niemann stays within reach too. Niemann leads Jon Rahm by a little more than 12 points and Rahm opened with a 4-under 67, good for a tie for 12th.
But volatility appears to be the recipe for the weekend at Chatham Hills, which played to an average of nearly two and a half shots under par (68.519) Friday. Players had predicted low scores during practice rounds.
“It’s a pretty easy golf course,” said DeChambeau after an opening 67. “58’s even possible.”
That means potentially plenty more to cheer for massive crowds—LIV Golf officials said that Saturday’s grounds passes are sold out, as were Friday’s.