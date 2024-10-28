SI Golf’s Second Annual Bad Takes Week: Our Bold and Crazy Ideas to Improve the Game
The SI Golf team meets every week on a video call, and our regular business is often interrupted by crazy ideas about how we'd “fix” golf, either for our weekend rounds or for the major pro tours. We love the game but it can always be better, right?
Some of our harebrained ideas are quickly dismissed with a laugh but others are just wild enough to explore a little more—and share with you.
Welcome to SI Golf’s second annual Bad Takes Week, where we do just that.
Our friends on the NFL side have done this exercise a few times, with one Bad Take actually coming to fruition. We like to think our first batch of Bad Takes was pretty good last year, but we don't see any shot clocks or 54-hole fall tournaments yet.
Every day, we’ll roll out a new idea from a member of our team. The topics run the gamut from changes that would affect recreational golfers to fixes for the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, Ryder/Presidents Cups and our national championships. The fun is in defending the ideas, against all odds, and we hope you’ll enjoy the exercise.
SI Golf’s Bad Takes Week
Jeff Ritter: Tearing down and relaunching the Tour Championship as a gambling spectacle
What do you think of our Bad Takes? Got one of your own? Email your feedback (include name and hometown) and we’ll publish the best comments next week.