SI

SI Golf’s Second Annual Bad Takes Week: Our Bold and Crazy Ideas to Improve the Game

We have bold ideas for golf we'd like to see happen (even though we know they likely won't). You're welcome to agree or disagree, as long as you read them all.

John Schwarb

Stephen Goggi/Sports Illustrated

The SI Golf team meets every week on a video call, and our regular business is often interrupted by crazy ideas about how we'd “fix” golf, either for our weekend rounds or for the major pro tours. We love the game but it can always be better, right?

Some of our harebrained ideas are quickly dismissed with a laugh but others are just wild enough to explore a little more—and share with you.

Welcome to SI Golf’s second annual Bad Takes Week, where we do just that.

Our friends on the NFL side have done this exercise a few times, with one Bad Take actually coming to fruition. We like to think our first batch of Bad Takes was pretty good last year, but we don't see any shot clocks or 54-hole fall tournaments yet.

Every day, we’ll roll out a new idea from a member of our team. The topics run the gamut from changes that would affect recreational golfers to fixes for the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, Ryder/Presidents Cups and our national championships. The fun is in defending the ideas, against all odds, and we hope you’ll enjoy the exercise.

SI Golf’s Bad Takes Week

Jeff Ritter: Tearing down and relaunching the Tour Championship as a gambling spectacle

What do you think of our Bad Takes? Got one of your own? Email your feedback (include name and hometown) and we’ll publish the best comments next week. 

Published
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Home/Golf