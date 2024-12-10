Second LIV Golf Promotions Event Features NCAA Champion, Former Ryder Cupper
The field for LIV Golf's second promotions event has been announced.
The tournament, held Thursday-Saturday at Riyadh Golf Club, offers a spot to its winner on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in 2025. The 93-man field has only one spot up for grabs, down from three last year.
Highlighting this year's field is Fred Biondi, the 2023 NCAA individual champion. The former Florida Gator from Brazil played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 but missed 15 of 22 cuts and finished 117th on the seasonlong points list.
Other notables include last year's Latin America Amateur champion Santiago de le Fuente, along with Ollie and Luke Schniederjans. Ollie played three years on the PGA Tour, but lost his card in 2019 and has been hampered by injuries.
Former European Ryder Cupper (2016) Chris Wood will also tee it up. The 37-year-old Englishman has fallen to No. 1,348 in the world rankings and recently told Golf.com he was diagnosed with chronic anxiety and burnout, causing him to take nearly all of 2023 off.
The field also features journeymen Martin Trainer, Tom Lewis and Spencer Levin, who won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 as a Monday qualifier. Plus, five former LIV players that lost their status after this season: Branden Grace, Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent, Scott Vincent and Hudson Swafford. Swafford recently told GolfChannel.com he'd like to return to the PGA Tour.
This week's champion, however, won’t necessarily have a spot on a LIV team next year, but will instead be a wild-card player on the circuit.