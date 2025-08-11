Sepp Straka Withdraws From BMW Championship
For a second week, the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs will have less than a full field.
Sepp Straka, twice a winner on Tour this season and fifth in points going into the BMW Championship, will miss the tournament at Caves Valley due to a private family matter.
“For personal reasons, Sepp is unable to play this week. He intends to compete at the Tour Championship, but requests privacy at this time as he attends to a family matter at home,” Straka’s manager Butler Melnyk said in a statement Monday.
Straka, 32, an Austrian who played collegiately at Georgia, came into the playoffs third in points on the strength of a season with two wins at the American Express and the signature-event Truist Championship. He finished T17 last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
He is fifth in points going into the BMW Championship but should be safe for the playoff finale at East Lake even with the withdrawal. The BMW Championship will now be contested with 49 players.
Rory McIlroy opted to skip the first playoff event at TPC Southwind and did not lose a spot in the standings, remaining in second behind leader Scottie Scheffler.