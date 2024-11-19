Sergio Garcia Pays DP World Tour Fines, Reclaims Ryder Cup Eligibility
The all-time leading scorer in Ryder Cup history is once again eligible to compete in the biennial clash between the United States and Europe.
Sergio Garcia, who has accumulated 28.5 points in 10 Ryder Cup appearances, has been reinstated as a DP World Tour member.
After joining LIV Golf, the Spaniard was suspended by the DP World Tour and eventually racked up more than $1 million in fines. The DP World Tour confirmed to the Scottish golf publication bunkered that Garcia has indeed paid his fines and is therefore able to officially serve his suspension from the tour.
“Sergio Garcia submitted his application to return to membership of the DP World Tour for the 2025 season ahead of the deadline on Sunday, Nov. 17,” a DP World Tour spokesman said in a statement.
LIV Golf still does not accumulate world ranking points, and therefore it will be extremely difficult for the 44-year-old to qualify for the Ryder Cup as an automatic qualifier. Garcia will have to perform extremely well in the handful of DP World Tour events he will play as well as the majors that he is eligible for, which is only the Masters as of now.
The other option is for Garcia to be one of European captain Luke Donald's six captain's picks. Fellow LIV stars Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are all but assured spots on the team assuming they play relatively well next season.
Garcia had a strong year on LIV in 2024. He had six top-5 finishes including a personally meaningful win at Valderrama (LIV Andalucia). According to Data Golf, the former Masters champion is the 22nd-best player in the world.
If Garcia can maintain his strong form through next season, it may be enough for Donald to consider bringing him to Bethpage Black.