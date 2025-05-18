Sergio Garcia Says His Game Isn’t Worthy of a Ryder Cup Spot
Sergio Garcia holds the record for the most Ryder Cup points. Right now, though, adding to that total seems unlikely.
After a 7-over finish at the PGA Championship, the 45-year-old Spaniard, who plays on LIV Golf, was asked about being on the European squad later this year. But Garcia shut down the possibility.
“It is there if I play better,” Garcia said. “Obviously, the way I’m playing, even if [captain] Luke [Donald] offered me a pick right now, I would tell him no. So obviously, I need to get better.”
LIV events do not offer points towards the European Ryder Cup standings, though Donald could use one of his three captain’s picks on Garcia. Earlier in the year, Garcia won LIV Hong Kong and is fourth on the season-long points list. However, he missed the cut at the Masters along with his lackluster result at the PGA.
Garcia, who played his 11th and last Ryder Cup in 2021, is not currently in the U.S. Open and British Open field, but he could qualify.
Donald said earlier this week that nobody has been granted an early spot on the European team. And Garcia knows a lot can happen in the next few months, which is keeping his Ryder Cup hopes alive.
“I need to get more where I was just before the Masters,” Garcia said. “You know, just show myself and show everyone that my game is solid, and it can help Team Europe. It’s as simple as that.
“The good thing is that there’s still two or three months until the team is finalized. So you know, I’ll have time to gain some confidence and improve a little bit on my game.”