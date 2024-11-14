Shane Lowry Explained Why He Doesn’t Care About Being Paid for Ryder Cup
According to a report this week from The Telegraph, U.S. players who participate in the 2025 Ryder Cup may be paid up to $400,000 per player.
The proposal reportedly awaits approval from the PGA of America board. According to the report, there are still no plans to pay players on the European side.
Shane Lowry, who spoke with the Irish Independent, is just fine with that.
“It would probably be silly of me to comment on it, really. Where would I stand on it? I can only speak for myself,” Lowry said from the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. “I don’t really care whether I did (get paid) or not, to be honest. You know, the Ryder Cup is a privilege, and it’s what I work for …
“It’s what I’ve worked for for the last 10, 15 years, to be able to play Ryder Cups, and I’ve been fortunate to do two of them and have great experiences at them and build my brand playing Ryder Cups.
“I think, yeah, I love the tournament, and I just want to be involved. I don't care whether I get paid or not.”
Lowry added that the European team already has plenty of motivation to participate in the event.
“No, we don’t need any more motivation to go next year and win,” he said.
“We all know in Europe that the tour lives off the Ryder Cup, and it helps run the Tour. Not that we're happy to be a part of something—like you don't think about it when you’re there.
“It's a privilege to be there, you know what I mean ... like I’d give anything to know I’m on the team next year. I’m going to spend the next 10 months stressing my head off trying to make the team.”
The Irishman will be looking to make his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage Black in 2025.