Shane Lowry Erupts in Fiery Outburst After Bad Break at Quail Hollow
On Friday, Shane Lowry got an incredibly unlucky break that led to a bogey during the second round of the PGA Championship.
On the short par-4 8th hole at Quail Hollow, the Irishman striped his tee shot down the fairway but found his ball in the middle of a divot. Lowry inquired about relief from the divot, which he would have been entitled to if it were his own ball. However, it was determined that the divot was from another player, therefore he was not granted relief.
After not receiving relief from the rules official, Lowry proceeded to play a predictably poor shot from the unfavorable lie.
After smashing his club into the divot, Lowry went off on a profanity-laced tirade as he walked to his ball, which landed short of the green.
Lowry would go on to make bogey but he wasn't done yet. After tapping in for the 5, he directed an inappropriate gesture toward the ball.
Players having to play the ball as it lies on a rain-soaked Quail Hollow has been a popular topic of conversation this week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler spoke out against the PGA of America's decision to not play preferred lies during the first round of the PGA Championship.
Lowry remained on the projected cut line of 2 over through the first nine of his second round.