Shane Lowry Had Incredibly Emotional Reaction to Clinching Ryder Cup for Team Europe
Team USA entered Sunday's Ryder Cup action in need of a miracle after getting steamrolled by Team Europe over the first two days of the international competition. And for a while, it looked like they might get one. The Americans won three of the first four singles matches on Sunday to give their side hope that a historic comeback could be underway.
But Shane Lowry slammed the door shut. Battling against Russell Henley, the Irish golfer birdied No. 18 to secure the last half-point Europe needed to clinch the Ryder Cup. Lowry's reaction to sinking the putt was incredibly emotional as he leaped all over the green at Bethpage Black, getting the celebration started immediately.
It is always obvious that the Ryder Cup means a lot to the golfers participating but Lowry's reaction really reflects how much these pros value winning the competition. His interview that followed hammered it home, as Lowry said the Ryder Cup is "everything" to him while tearing up.
"I've been so lucky to experience amazing things in this game," Lowry said as he visibly struggled to muster up the poise to speak. "That was the hardest couple of hours in my whole life. I just can't believe that putt went in. I stood over it going, 'This is it.'... The Ryder Cup means everything to me. I've won the Open in Ireland, it's amazing, it's a dream come true, but the Ryder Cup for me is everything."
An absolutely amazing moment for viewers all over the world.
What an achievement for Lowry and his Team Europe teammates.