Shop: Comparing Cobra Drivers: LTDx vs. RADSPEED

Comparing the Cobra LTDx vs. RADSPEED drivers gives an inside scoop on which to buy next. Both are packed with technology, but which driver is right for you?

Cobra Golf has released three great drivers in the last two years - the RADSPEED, LTDx and AIR-X.

Though the 2022 Cobra AIR-X drivers are super lightweight and an exciting option for higher handicap players, today we'll compare the LTDx and RADSPEED drivers since the technology in both is geared toward the mid-handicap player.

The Cobra LTDx drivers were released this year and were immediately snatched up by PGA Tour players like Bryson DeChambeau. With “Longest Total Distance” at top of mind with these designs, you know the long hitters will be adding the Cobra LTDx LS driver to their bags.

But what about you? If you lack DeChambeau’s swing speed but have enough power to warrant a non-lightweight driver like the AIR-X, where do you fall if you’re in the market for a driver?

Cobra offers two solid options: the other drivers in the LTDx line and the RADSPEED line.

LTDx drivers are the newest Cobra release, but don’t ignore the RADSPEED because, quite frankly, even though the price has been reduced, it still packs a punch technology-wise. Golfers benefit from driver technology evolving so rapidly because they can significantly upgrade their golf bag with last season’s model for a fraction of the price.

So let’s dive into how the Cobra LTDx drivers really differ from the RADSPEED to see which model is right for your game. You can always trust the PGA Professionals’ recommendations at GlobalGolf, too, by using their driver selector tool, USelect™.

Cobra LTDx Drivers - What’s New?

The remaining LTDx drivers include the Cobra LTDx and the LTDx MAX driver. The LTDx driver is the first driver to ever hit zero CG and 5200 MOI, which means lower spin rates and more distance. In the RADSPEED model, this was called radial weighting, but now it’s called PWR-COR since it’s a bit more extensive in this line.

The high MOI and “Xtreme” clubhead size gives you more forgiveness on misses. This driver is for low- to mid-handicappers looking for customizable weighting options.

The Cobra LTDx MAX driver also has the “Xtreme” clubhead and adjustable weights, though this driver carries a larger draw bias and provides a higher launch. So if you’re trying to fix your slice and could use a few more yards, this driver is perfect for a mid- to high-handicap player.

Cobra RADSPEED Drivers - Still Worth It? (Yes!)

The Cobra RADSPEED drivers burst on the scene in 2021 with their radial weighting technology. As noted in the LTDx driver description above, Cobra’s design focus is on pushing the balance between the center of gravity and MOI of a clubhead.

While the Cobra LTDx drivers push that balance to a bit more of an extreme, the RADSPEED technology is still radical and impressive. The three models - the RADSPEED, RADSPEED XB (Xtreme Back) and RADSPEED XD (Xtreme Draw) - all follow the same methodology and handicap offerings as the LTDx line: one for mid-handicaps, one for low- to mid-handicaps and one for mid- to high-handicaps with a draw bias, respectively.

When you compare the RADSPEED driver to the previous SPEEDZONE driver, you can see a significant advancement in technology with the radial weighting. The RADSPEED driver has set that foundation, and the LTDx drivers are building off of it, but the big jump took place in 2021.

Which Cobra Driver Should I Buy?

To take some pressure off this decision, both the Cobra LTDx and RADSPEED drivers are great options. Since they both have so much innovation behind their designs, you would be upgrading with either option, especially if you’ve had your current driver in your bag for a while.

LTDx drivers have a little less spin and a little more forgiveness, but the RADSPEED driver still offers revolutionary technology. And since those drivers came out last year, you can get a steal of a price, especially in Morning Read's new online pro shop.

