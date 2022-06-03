Shop Father's Day Golf Tech: Rangefinders, Watches and More

Upgrade Dad’s game this Father’s Day with the best golf rangefinders and GPS watches on the market

If you’re at a loss of what to get Dad this Father’s Day, golf tech is always a solid bet.

Golf rangefinders and watches can always be upgraded, making this a gift that will keep the Dad in your life on top of his game and style.

There are three ways you can collect information on the golf course - rangefinders, GPS handhelds and GPS watches. All provide accurate distances, though some have uses beyond the golf course.

Golf Rangefinders for Accuracy

For the most precise distances, golf rangefinders are the best choice. Shooting the pin, trees or hazards will create complete confidence in golf club selection.

Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder

Bushnell rangefinders are known for their accuracy and improved slope algorithm. The Bushnell Tour V5 rangefinder happens to be on sale, but if that price tag is too high, check out Blue Tees.

The Blue Tees Series 3 Max rangefinder has a vibrating flag lock-in setting, slope and accuracy up to a yard from 900 yards away.

Save $20 on the Blue Tees Series 3 Max

GPS Handhelds for a Holistic View

Golf GPS handhelds offer the whole picture. Not only will you find accurate distances on these devices, but you’ll also see the hole from above and even the green. You'll know when to go for it and when (and how far) to lay up.

Popular GPS handhelds include the IZZO Swami KISS Golf GPS, the Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS and the Garmin Approach G12 GPS.

IZZO Swami KISS GPS Handheld

The IZZO Swami KISS Golf GPS handheld keeps it simple without sacrificing accuracy. With “Simple Mode,” Dad can get the distance he needs with a quick look, though he’ll still have the opportunity to dig deeper into layup distances if he wishes. With 38,000 preloaded golf courses and 12 hours battery life, this IZZO GPS is an easy option no matter the level of tech savviness.

Save $20 on the IZZO Swami KISS

Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS Handheld

The Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS handheld continues to carry its reputation for accuracy and precision. With moveable pin placements for the ultimate accuracy and “Dynamic Green Mapping” to calculate your distance based on your line of play, it has all the key information needed to make his shot.

This Bushnell handheld also comes with 38,000 preloaded golf courses. Bonus features include the “BITE Technology,” which allows the golf handheld to be attached to the golf cart, and 40% larger text than its predecessor.

Save $30 on the Bushnell Phantom 2

Garmin Approach G12 GPS Handheld

The Garmin Approach G12 GPS handheld looks a little different than traditional handhelds. You can clip this one to your pocket, belt or golf bag. With 42,000 golf courses preloaded and 30 hours of battery power, Dad can enjoy a nice golf trip without any worries. He can also pair it with the Garmin Golf™ app to track stats, distances and more.

Save $30 on the Garmin Approach G12

Golf Watches Translate Off the Course

Last but not least are golf GPS watches. This area of golf tech translates nicely off the golf course, making it a golf watch with distances on the course and a smartwatch off it.

Depending on the model, you can see the hole and green just like on a handheld, see distances, track scoring and stats, virtually compete against others in a golf league, keep an eye on fitness, play music and receive phone notifications. Not bad for a small piece of golf tech that fits on your wrist!

Garmin golf watches are a popular choice, mainly because every option listed above is possible with Garmin. Check out the Approach S12 and Approach S42 watches and choose Dad’s preferred size and style. Both watches can be connected to the Garmin Golf™ app.

Garmin Approach S42 Golf Watches

The Garmin Approach S12 watch is smaller and without a touchscreen, and it has 30 hours of battery life in GPS mode.

Save $50 on the Garmin Approach S12

The Garmin Approach S42 watch has a color touchscreen and lasts 15 hours in GPS mode, though it also includes plenty of other smartwatch features.

Save $50 on the Garmin Approach S42

No matter how tech savvy the Dad in your life happens to be, there are plenty of golf tech items that can make his life easier on the golf course. Help him ace his distances (and maybe even his fitness!) when you look at rangefinders, GPS handhelds and golf watches from these top brands.

