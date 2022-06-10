Shop: Father's Day Golf Gift Ideas - Style the Dad in Your Life With Fresh Gear From Adidas

Skip to main content

Father's Day Golf Gift Ideas: Style the Dad in Your Life With Fresh Gear From a Top Brand

Shop the latest Adidas golf apparel for Dad this Father’s Day to update his sporty look.

If the Dad in your life happens to be sporty, Adidas gear could be a good match. This Father’s Day, a fresh look could add confidence to his golf game.

Adidas will have him looking like a champ. You can shop the latest deals in our online pro shop. Here are some highlights:

Play Like a Pro with Adidas CodeChaos 21 Golf Shoes

Shop Adidas spikeless golf shoes, like the CodeChaos 21, on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Adidas CodeChaos 21 Golf Shoes

Adidas CodeChaos golf shoes are all the rage on the PGA Tour. Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Berger and more are rocking the CodeChaos 21 shoes because their traction is so good.

Categorized as Spikeless Tour Performance golf shoes, the CodeChaos 21 line is also waterproof, giving tour players (and Dad!) comfort and convenience when he needs it most.

Shop the Latest Deals on Adidas CodeChaos 21 Shoes

Wear Ultimate365 Shorts Year-Round

Shop Adidas golf shorts for men, like the Ultimate365, on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Adidas Ultimate365 Shorts

Like spikeless golf shoes, golf shorts can be worn everywhere if you shop the right brand. The Adidas Ultimate365 golf shorts come in several neutral hues and a variety of fun colors, giving Dad all the style he wants this season.

Shop the Latest Deals on Adidas Ultimate365 Shorts

Performance Stretch Shirts for Every Day of the Week

Shop the latest Adidas golf shirts for men, like the Performance Stretch polo, on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Adidas Performance Stretch Shirt

One of the best aspects of the Adidas Performance Stretch shirts is the variety of colors. Dad can be rocking this sporty look all week. With comfort and convenience at the top of mind in this design, golfers can swing freely and never have to worry about ironing thanks to its wrinkle-resistant material.

Shop the Latest Deals on Adidas Golf Shirts

Round Out the Look with an Adidas Bucket Hat

Shop the latest Adidas golf hats, like the UPF Sun golf bucket hat, on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Adidas UPF Sun Hat

Bucket hats are in again, and sun protection on the golf course has never gone out of style. With this Adidas UPF Sun golf hat, Dad will be safe from harmful rays while also cashing on the latest headwear trends.

Shop the Latest Deals on Adidas Bucket Hats

If he's is an athlete through and through, there’s a good chance he already owns some Adidas in his closet. Refresh your Dad's look this Father’s Day and keep his sporty style intact.

Dress Dad like Jaoquin Niemann this Father's Day - head to toe in Adidas golf apparel and shoes.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

