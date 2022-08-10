Shop: Get Discounts on 9 Hot Putters for 2022

Learn about the 2022 putters from the hottest brands, from Odyssey and Scotty Cameron to PING.

A common theme throughout most of the 2022 putter releases is stability. Companies have pushed MOI (moment of inertia) to the max, giving you the best chance of consistently hitting it square. You’ll quickly see the high MOI doesn’t just belong to mallets anymore, either.

2022 Odyssey Putters

Odyssey is known for their 2-ball putters, and 2022 saw their latest evolution in the Eleven series. They also released the White Hot OG LE and Tri-Hot 5K putters this year.

Eleven Putters

The Odyssey Eleven putters follow Odyssey’s iconic mallet designs with different alignment aids depending on your preference. From the classic 2-ball putters to the Triple Track alignment, these putters are more forgiving than ever with a higher MOI.

White Hot OG Putters

The 2021 OG putters were a popular hit on tour but were missing one thing: the White Hot insert. The 2022 line added the inserts and kept the classic designs for mallets and a blade. With four different putter heads to choose from, you can find the one that fits your eye and has all the feel you’ll need on the greens.

Tri-Hot 5K Putters

The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters have the same goal as the Elevens—high MOI. The difference? They’re all blade putters. The Tri-Hot 5K line has reached the highest MOI levels in blade putters, which means you can putt like you’re using a mallet but still keep the slimmer look at address.

TaylorMade Spider GT Putters

TaylorMade’s Spider putters have been around for years, so it’s no surprise they’re continuing to capitalize on their long-lasting popularity and continue to evolve the line. The Spider GT putters have a more compact and aerodynamic-looking design that will deliver higher performance in four different models.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters

The Phantom X putters differ from Scotty Cameron’s classics by being a mallet-only line. With 10 different putter heads to choose from, you’re getting the same pure feel of a blade with all the updated technologies around accuracy and consistency.

PING PLD Milled Putters

PLD stands for Putting Lab Design, and that’s an appropriate name for how long it takes these putters to be produced. Coming in mallet and blade styles, these PING putters are milled from stainless steel and have grooves made with the Aggressive Milling Pattern (AMP). Imagine having a stainless steel putter with a soft and pure feel.

Mizuno OMOI Putter

The OMOI putter is unsurprisingly all about MOI. Combined with the M-Craft technology, these stable putters are forged and milled from steel. These putters are available as blades and a mallet.

Cobra KING 3D Putters

The Cobra putters released this year have an interesting claim to fame: they’re 3D printed. The KING 3D putters are mallets with high MOI and high forgiveness and blades with stability in the forefront of their design. All the putter heads are oversized, so find which putter head looks right to you between the Agera and Supernova mallets and Grandsport-35 blades.

Tour Edge Exotics Wingman Putters

After two years in development, the Tour Edge Wingman putters debuted this year with three different mallet models. With a high MOI and low price, these putters are a great value option that don't sacrifice performance.

With so many putters to look into, give GlobalGolf’s putter recommendation tool a try and see which one fits your game best. You can even filter down by your favorite brands if you already have a model in mind.