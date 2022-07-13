Shop: Inside Tiger Woods' Shoes (And Other Gear) at 2022 British Open

All your Tiger Woods gear questions answered as he prepares to play the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.

Tiger Woods’ shoes have drawn a lot of interest since his return to golf earlier this year. When he played the Masters, gone were his Nikes only to be replaced by FootJoys. After his extensive injuries, it’s no surprise that Woods needs extra support while walking the golf course, and that includes at the links at St Andrews.

Before his long-awaited tee time at the British Open, let’s see (and shop) what else he’s sporting this week, from apparel to golf clubs. Will Woods carry a classic 2-iron in his bag this year?

Tiger Woods’ Shoes and Apparel at the 2022 British Open

Tiger Woods first signed with Nike when he turned pro in 1996, so you’re used to seeing his Nike TW hat, classic red polo and black pants on a Sunday. What is different from his normal getup is that he’s continuing to wear FootJoy golf shoes this season.

FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoes

What’s in Tiger Woods’ Bag at the 2022 British Open?

Tiger Woods has been playing with TaylorMade golf clubs and his Scotty Cameron putter for a while now, but playing a links-style course like St Andrews requires some substitutions. In the past, Tiger has been known for swapping in his 2-iron to hit low stingers.

However, after his injuries, Tiger chose a TaylorMade P770 3-iron that will give him more launch and forgiveness. Will he be hitting stingers come Thursday? We shall see.

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he tees off Thursday at 2:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. ET.

