Winner's Gear: Patrick Cantlay Claims 2022 BMW Championship Like a (Hugo) Boss
The first BMW Champion to successfully defend his title - in the playoffs! - Patrick Cantlay birdied the 17th hole and hit a tremendous fairway bunker shot on the 18th to set up a two-putt for the win and stroll off the 18th green ready for the finals.
In a fun battle to watch between Cantlay, Scott Stallings and Xander Schauffele, Cantlay came through in the end. He's now ranked second in the standings heading into the final event at East Lake.
Here's a closer look at Cantlay's clubs and apparel, which he'll feature again this week at the 2022 Tour Championship:
Patrick Cantlay’s Golf Clubs That Won Him the 2022 BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay is a full-blown Titleist player. Here’s what you’ll find in his Titleist golf bag:
- Titleist TS3 driver (9.5-degree)
- Titleist 915F 3-wood (15-degree)
- Titleist TS2 5-wood (21-degree)
- Titleist 718 AP3 irons (4-9)
- Titleist SM7 46- and 52-degree wedges
- Titleist SM9 56-degree wedge
- Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks 60T wedge (prototype)
- Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 tour prototype putter
- Titleist Pro V1x golf balls
- SuperStroke grips
What Did Patrick Cantlay Wear in Wilmington?
Patrick Cantlay signed with Hugo Boss in 2020. With bold color blocks and fun prints, Cantlay features the latest trends.
Here are some of his go-to apparel items:
- Titleist Golf Hats
- Hugo BOSS Polo Shirts:
- Hugo BOSS Golf Pants:
- Hugo BOSS Outerwear:
- Jumper - Zandi QZ - Pullover
- Soody 1 Hoodie Pullover
- Shop All Hugo BOSS Outerwear
- FootJoy Golf Shoes:
With another PGA Tour title under his belt, Cantlay heads to East Lake in style.
Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.