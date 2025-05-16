Si Woo Kim Had the Best Celebration After Hitting Hole in One at PGA Championship
Si Woo Kim did what he does best—he made a hole in one at the PGA Championship on Friday.
Kim shot the ball right into the par-3 6th hole from 252 yards at Quail Hollow. This is nothing new for Kim, though. He leads the PGA Tour with six holes in one since 2016. He even made one at his last major appearance at the British Open last year, which happened to make him the first player to make an ace at Royal Troon at the 17th hole.
When he realized his ball rolled into the hole on Friday, Kim celebrated accordingly by throwing his club and running towards the fairway. He shouted in an excited manner.
With the longest ace in major history, according to Elias Sports Bureau, Kim moved to 5 under and jumped up the leaderboard with the hole in one—an added bonus to making the ace. He will play in the second-to-last group on Saturday, a big deal for Kim as he’s never placed better than tied for 12th at a major in his career.