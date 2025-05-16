SI

Si Woo Kim Had the Best Celebration After Hitting Hole in One at PGA Championship

This is Kim's sixth hole in one since 2016.

Madison Williams

Si Woo Kim celebrates making a hole in one at the PGA Championship.
Si Woo Kim celebrates making a hole in one at the PGA Championship. / PGA Championship/Screengrab

Si Woo Kim did what he does best—he made a hole in one at the PGA Championship on Friday.

Kim shot the ball right into the par-3 6th hole from 252 yards at Quail Hollow. This is nothing new for Kim, though. He leads the PGA Tour with six holes in one since 2016. He even made one at his last major appearance at the British Open last year, which happened to make him the first player to make an ace at Royal Troon at the 17th hole.

When he realized his ball rolled into the hole on Friday, Kim celebrated accordingly by throwing his club and running towards the fairway. He shouted in an excited manner.

With the longest ace in major history, according to Elias Sports Bureau, Kim moved to 5 under and jumped up the leaderboard with the hole in one—an added bonus to making the ace. He will play in the second-to-last group on Saturday, a big deal for Kim as he’s never placed better than tied for 12th at a major in his career.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Golf