Sizzlin’ Summer Shorts and Skorts to Stay Cool on the Course
Get summer-ready with shorts and skorts in a variety of lengths and a range of materials from naturally cool cotton and linen to moisture-wicking performance blends. Here’s the long and short of this summer’s popular looks to rock on and off the golf course.
While self-expression and individual style is always encouraged, being comfortable playing golf should carry the most weight. Hot weather, bending down to pick up your ball, getting in and out of the cart, walking four-plus hours—all solid reasons to mix practicality with fashionality.
A 9-inch inseam length, give or take, seems to be the sweet spot for men, and for women the rule of thumb is mid-thigh country club acceptable, but still functional without losing the cute factor.
A little longer ….
When you want a bit more coverage, need sun protection or are in the market for an elongated look, here are some solid choices.
Dunning Player Fit Woven 10" Short ($88)
Engineered using an innovative blend of our proprietary performance fabric that’s moisture-wicking and easy care.
> Front slant pockets, signature v-notch waistband, solid twill, reinforced stretch pocketing and two reinforced rear open pockets.
> Favorite feature: There are 17 colors to choose from. dunninggolf.com
Tory Burch Golf Bermuda Short ($198)
A classic golf silhouette with everyday appeal, this short is relaxed and refined.
> Mid-rise, zipper fly with hook-and-bar closure and hidden button, four-pocket design and belt loops.
> Favorite feature: The look is wearable with golf shoes on the course or minimal flats and sneakers around town. toryburch.com
Greyson Montauk 10” Short ($128)
Constructed from a technical blend of polyamide and elastane, these shorts offer plenty of stretch and breathability.
> Additional performance attributes include antimicrobial, moisture-wicking and quick drying.
> Favorite feature: Engineered for performance on the golf course, and stylish enough to be worn as a dress short off the course. greysonclothiers.com
Hedge New York Darrow Box Pleat Skirt ($158)
This 18” timeless design has a contoured waist and strategically angled side zipper pockets to flatter every figure.
> Signature performance poly fabric is soft, stretchy and holds its shape during high performance.
> Favorite feature: The mesh pockets are large enough for tennis balls and golf accessories with three specially sewn holder loops to hold golf tees. hedgenewyork.com
A little shorter ...
Modern classics, standard lengths or slightly more leg bearing, these styles cover an array of great looks for summer.
Under Armour Drive Chill Vented 8” Short ($80)
The fibers in these golf shorts have been flattened out and Iso-Chill added to create a game-changing fabric that quickly pulls heat away from the skin, keeping you cool.
> Four-way stretch and waistband provide superior mobility and comfort.
> Favorite feature: Lightweight, perforated ArmourVent fabric ensures ultimate breathability while the flat-front, four-pocket design keeps the look super clean and easy to wear. underarmour.com
Rhone Course to Court Skort ($88)
This pull-on skort moves with purpose and is built for your full agenda, combining technical fabrics with a luxe feel, all while keeping you safe from the sun.
> GoldFusion anti-odor technology to help keep you fresher, longer. Built-in F.I.T. liner and a drop-in phone pocket are clutch features.
> Favorite feature: The endless possibilities to mix and match with eight color choices and two lengths at a budget-friendly price. rhone.com
Peter Millar Matlock Seersucker Performance 9” Short ($130)
A must-have for your warm-weather wardrobe, these tailored fit shorts combine innovative course performance with timeless summer appeal.
> Crafted from a high-performance nylon and spandex fabric that provides four-way stretch, moisture-wicking and easy-care benefits.
> Favorite feature: A tone-on-tone seersucker design lends an added touch of classic style. petermillar.com
Williams Athletic Club Caroline Short ($175)
The traditional tailored construction with pick stitching details provide classic features made with modern day lightweight, soft touch luxury fabric.
> Fully lined with a technical stretch lining that’s moisture-wicking.
> Favorite feature: The slight flare allows for easy movement and also gives the shorts an elevated sporty look that flatters many body types and can be worn everywhere. williamsathleticclub.com
A little off course …
TravisMathew Wanderlust Elastic Waist Short ($79.95)
Designed for your gym workouts, the elastic drawstring waist makes these shorts a comfortable alternative to wear to the range.
> Constructed with lightweight micro-ripstop technology, the shorts have four-way stretch fabric, side vents, side pockets and an invisible rear zipper pocket.
> Favorite feature: Not too long, not too short, the Wanderlust E-Waist Short inseam measures an ideal 7.5 inches—long enough for great coverage but not so long it gets in the way. travismathew.com
Bad Birdie Performance Short ($72)
Golf shorts with attitude—technical enough for your aggressive swing, stylish enough for your Instagram post.
> Contemporary 4” length and a flattering shape with strategic side slits allow for complete freedom of movement through your swing.
> Favorite feature: External loop provides convenient attachment for glove or towel during your round, and two bonded tee-holder slots keep necessities within easy reach. badbirdie.com