Solheim Cup Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Best Bets for U.S. and Europe
In a rare occurrence, the Solheim Cup is set to take place for a second-straight year. In order to return to even numbered years after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a reshuffle, the Solheim Cup will be played in 2024, one year after a memorable edition of this event.
Last year's competition finished in a 14-14 tie, allowing Europe, as the defending champion, to retain the Cup (and the bragging rights) for at least one more year.
The U.S. hasn't won the Solheim Cup since 2017 and will look to snap that streak with a loaded roster in 2024. Here's everything you need to know to bet on one of the best competitions in women's golf.
2024 Solheim Cup Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Team USA -170
- Team Europe +170
- Tie +1000
Team USA is the betting favorite at -170, an implied probability of winning of 62.96%.
Solheim Cup Rosters
Team USA
- Nelly Korda
- Lilia Vu
- Lauren Coughlin
- Ally Ewing
- Allisen Corpuz
- Megan Khang
- Andrea Lee
- Rose Zhang
- Alison Lee
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Lexi Thompson
Team Europe
- Charley Hull
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Boutier
- Maja Stark
- Linn Grant
- Leona Maguire
- Carlota Ciganda
- Madelene Sagstromg
- Georgia Hall
- Anna Nordqvist
- Albane Valenzuela
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
Solheim Cup Format
- Day 1 (Friday): 4 fourball matches, 4 foursome matches
- Day 2 (Saturday): 4 fourball matches, 4 foursome matches
- Day 3 (Sunday): 12 single matches
The format is the same as the men's Ryder Cup with the first two days consisting of 2 vs. 2 competitions and then all 12 competitors on both sides playing in head-to-head match play.
Solheim Cup Prediction
I think it's time for the U.S. to recapture the Solheim Cup. This has been a bit of a down year for European women's golf. Not only does Team USA have the No. 1 golfer in the world, Nelly Korda, but they also have arguably the biggest breakout star of 2024; Lauren Coughlin.
In fact, the top five golfers in "total strokes gained" this season play for the U.S.: Korda (+2.35), Coughlin (+1.77), Lilia Vu (+1.70), Rose Zhang (+1.66), and Ally Ewing (+1.51). The top European golfer in that stat shows up sixth on the list, Charley Hull at +1.27.
The bottom of Team Europe's roster also leaves a lot to be desired. Emily Kristin Pederson had an average total strokes gained of -0.06 and is ranked No. 104 in the Rolex World Rankings.
With the competition taking place on home soil for the United States, there should be nothing standing in their way of winning the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017.
Pick: Team USA -170
