Sports Illustrated’s Best Golf Course Covers
This year Sports Illustrated celebrates its 70th anniversary, and golf has been a big part of the magazine since its beginning. As part of our celebration the SI Golf staff looked back at the magazine’s rich collection of golf covers—there were more than 150 to peruse—and selected some of the best featuring golf courses themselves, because sometimes the playing fields were as much of a star as the players. What's your favorite? Let us hear it on X, formerly Twitter.
The “World’s Most Demanding”
Pine Valley is arguably the most mythical golf course in America, a place few have seen and even fewer have played. The private New Jersey enclave doesn’t host pro tournaments, so television cameras haven’t seared every hole into our memory like Augusta National. Pictures and peeks inside are rare, making this trip in 1958 special at what SI called the “World’s Most Demanding Golf Course.”
“Out of this world”
In 1959 the Ryder Cup went to Indian Wells, Calif., and SI marveled at the scenery of Eldorado Country Club, calling it an “Out-of-this-world setting for the Ryder Cup matches.” The lake reflection made for a cool cover shot.
In living color
Augusta National got the SI cover treatment in 1960 when artist Daniel Schwartz portrayed the 10th hole, with more art promised inside the issue—and in color!
Iconic Pebble Beach
With this sun-splashed shot of the iconic par-3 7th at Pebble Beach, SI declared the Crosby “A winter treat for all golfers”—which holds true to this day.
The horrors
In previewing the 1962 U.S. Open, SI addressed “The horrors of Oakmont” with a cover photo featuring a massive bunker which had already seen some business on this day (aren’t bunkers more frightening when you can see that someone had been in them?). Oakmont will host the U.S. Open again in 2025.
The famous island green
The infamous island 17th green at TPC Sawgrass needs no introduction but nonetheless got its moment on a cover with an SI Golf Plus issue in 2004.