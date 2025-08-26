SI

Here Are the Picks We'd Make for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Keegan Bradley will make his six Ryder Cup captain’s picks Wednesday; in the meantime the SI Golf staff shares their selections to round out the U.S. team.

John Schwarb, Bob Harig, Jeff Ritter, John Pluym, Max Schreiber

Captain Bradley (top left) could select himself, plus other contenders like Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa.
Captain Bradley (top left) could select himself, plus other contenders like Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa. / USA Today

The core of next month’s U.S. Ryder Cup team is set. Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau are heading to Bethpage based on their performance over the last two years.

The remaining six players are picked by the captain, and those selections are always a fountain of intrigue and perhaps more so this year than ever, as captain Keegan Bradley has played well enough to merit picking himself.

Bradley will share his picks with the world Wednesday, and in the meantime the SI Golf staff has their choices of who’s in and who might be snubbed.

Do you agree or disagree with our selections? Who would you pick? Let us know on our X account

SI Golf' Captain’s Picks for U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Bob Harig's Picks

Justin Thomas: Seventh in the points is not going to be left out.
Collin Morikawa: He’s had a tough year but has managed to get to this position without winning, which says something. Hard to leave out No. 8.
Ben Griffin: A tough choice due to inexperience but youth is sometimes a good thing and he’s had a solid year.
Keegan Bradley: The captain is agonizing over this and he ultimately might step aside. But he’s one of America’s best and his duties as captain are being overdramatized. Do we not think the first day lineup is already decided?
Patrick Cantlay: He’s never had a losing record in five team competitions, has never lost in singles and was a solid player in Rome even with just a 2–2 record. It’s hard to imagine him being left out.
Cam Young: Finally a winner, Young has had a turnaround with the putter, one of the best on the Tour. He’s also got plenty of Bethpage familiarity, which should not be discounted.

Last man in: Bradley. The U.S. captain is making a controversial decision, for sure.
Snubbed: Sam Burns. Lauded as a Scottie Scheffler buddy, they weren’t great together in Rome and Scheffler has Russell Henley as a partner anyway. A tough call for sure.

Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters. Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark

John Pluym's Picks

Justin Thomas: He has seven wins across three Ryder Cup appearances. He knows pressure—a no-brainer pick.
Ben Griffin: He’s been consistent all season. He’s ready for the moment.
Collin Morikawa: If the 2021 Ryder Cup version shows up (he was 3–0–1), Team USA will be in great shape. However, if it’s the 2023 model (1–3), it could be tough sledding. He has a chance to redeem himself after a challenging season.
Keegan Bradley: I don’t care about the controversy. The captain deserves the spot. 
Cam Young: When he goes low, he goes really low. He also makes key putts. Just ask Rory McIlroy about Paris. 
Chris Gotterup: He won the Scottish Open, has been hot down the stretch and is peaking at the right time. He’s earned his selection.

Last man in: Bradley. Is it a controversial decision? He’s been pretty damn good this season. I look forward to his fist pump after he sinks the deciding putt to win the Cup. How about that prediction!
Snubbed: Patrick Cantlay. Team USA is better served with him going hat shopping than playing. 

Jeff Ritter's Picks

Justin Thomas: A layup.
Collin Morikawa: It’s been a substandard season, but there aren’t six guys better. Also, Bethpage is a chance for him to reverse the bad juju that has surrounded him this season.
Ben Griffin: Ninth in points and riding a career year. Some needed new blood for the squad.
Sam Burns: Has come on late this summer and adds experience and one of the game's best putting strokes. Could try pairing with Scheffler again, although that didn't work so well in Rome.
Cameron Young: Came on this summer and snagged that elusive first win. Still playing well as evidenced by strong finish in the Tour Championship.
Chris Gotterup: Power player was a winner in Scotland. Native New Jerseyian looks engineered for Bethpage.

Last man in: Gotterup.
Snubbed: Keegan Bradley. As a leader, sometimes you have to fall on the sword. Ultimately, leaving himself off the team eliminates a distraction, reduces the pressure on himself and allows him to be all-in for his squad as their captain.

Max Schreiber's Picks

Justin Thomas: As Zach Johnson said two years ago, you don’t leave JT at home.
Sam Burns: Nearly won the Canadian Open and U.S. Open and can spark fireworks with the flatstick. It helps, too, that he’s Scottie Scheffler’s best friend.
Ben Griffin: One of the best players on Tour all year, now it’s his time to shine. 
Patrick Cantlay: Controversial pick, but he and Xander have a good track record playing together, and Cantlay’s game showed life in East Lake. 
Cam Young: No brainer. He set the course record at Bethpage as an amateur in 2017 during his Metropolitan Open win. Now, in his last four starts he’s placed win-fifth-11th-T4. 
Keegan Bradley: If he plays poorly and/or the U.S. loses, him picking himself is something Bradley will never live down. But after a strong Tour Championship performance, he was indeed one of the top 12 U.S. players in the world this year, and has deserved to be the first playing captain since Palmer in 1963. 

Last man in: Cantlay. 
Snubbed: Chris Gotterup. His ability to bomb it off the tee makes Bethpage a good course fit. But ultimately, despite a strong summer, he didn’t demonstrate enough long-term success to make him a lock for the team. 

John Schwarb's Picks

Justin Thomas: No controversy this time, JT belongs and will be a fiery fan favorite.
Ben Griffin: I’ve got three rookies on my team and Griffin is the first one in after three months of solid play.
Keegan Bradley: The captain is in because he’s one of the 12 best Americans, period. But will he decide how many matches he plays and who he plays with, or will he be captaining by committee?
Cameron Young: Got the monkey off his back at the Wyndham and stayed consistent during the playoffs, hard to see leaving off a New Yorker with Bethpage knowledge.
Patrick Cantlay: A match-play specialist who has never lost a singles match, he should play in the first session with his buddy Schauffele and if they win, send ’em out again.
Chris Gotterup: Leaving a rising star from New Jersey off this team? Fugeddaboutit!

Last man in: Gotterup.
Snubbed: Collin Morikawa. I don’t expect Bradley to pass over a player who’s eighth in points but he’s not making my team after months of so-so play, caddie swaps and occasional spats with media. Where’s his mojo right now?

More Golf Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

John Pluym
JOHN PLUYM

John Pluym is the managing editor for NFL and golf content at Sports Illustrated. A sports history buff, he joined SI in April 2022 after having spent 10 years at ESPN overseeing NFL coverage. Pluym has won several awards throughout his career, including honors from the Society of News Design and Associated Press Sports Editors. As a native Minnesotan, he enjoys spending time on his boat and playing golf.

Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf