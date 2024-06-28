Steph Curry’s Underrated Golf and Golf Pride Have a Collab You Can Buy
Steph Curry’s Underrated Golf is gaining momentum, providing golf opportunities to young athletes in underserved communities.
Over the last two years, the organization founded by the future basketball Hall of Famer (and golf fanatic) has hosted 10 tournaments throughout the U.S., with several more scheduled in the coming weeks, and leveraged partnerships with a number of brands inside the sport and out.
One of Underrated Golf’s partners in the golf space is Golf Pride, and Friday the two released a collaboration that allows golfers to get involved with the mission.
The Underrated x Golf Pride golf grip kit includes 14 Curry-designed MCC Plus 4 grips, a one-of-a-kind ball marker and collector’s display. The grips’ two-toned color way is gray on the top hand with Curry’s “SC” logo serving as the texture along with Underrated’s three-star logo, while the bottom hand area is black with Golf Pride and Underrated script on either side of the grip. The grips were designed at Golf Pride’s Global Innovation Center in Pinehurst, N.C.
“I have played Golf Pride grips for many years and am pleased to have another partner who fully embraces the vision of Underrated Golf,” Curry said in a release. “I’m extremely proud to have played a part in designing such a unique experience and what it means for the continued growth of golf in our local communities.”
The kits are individually numbered with 8,200 made, a nod to the 82-game NBA seasons that comprise Curry’s day job, and are available at Golf Pride’s website for $249.99, while supplies last. The grips are available in standard and midsize and purchases support Underrated Golf's quest to provide greater equity, access and support to students in golf.
Golf Pride announced a partnership with Underrated last year, helping to fund college scholarships, employment internships and other opportunities for Underrated’s athletes.