Fresh Off Super Bowl, Saquon Barkley Has Non-Football Offseason Goal
Roughly 48 hours after winning the Super Bowl, Saquon Barkley turned his attention to a new goal.
However, it’s focused on the links—not the gridiron.
“If I don’t break 80 this offseason … I gotta give up the game,” the Philadelphia Eagles running back tweeted Tuesday.
Reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau chimed in, with a reference to his YouTube series.
Saquon seemed to accept the invitation, but noted he hasn’t played in awhile, because he was too busy helping the Eagles to a Super Bowl.
Barkley, 28, is an avid golfer. He played in the LPGA’s Founders Cup pro-am when the event was in Northern New Jersey, and a few months ago, he teed it up with former president Barack Obama at Merion Golf Club just outside Philadelphia.
Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards in the 2024 regular season and, including the postseason, set the NFL’s combined rushing record en route to winning his first championship.
Now, he hopes to break 80 on the golf course, which according to the USGA, only 8 to 12% of golfers do.
Considering his athletic ability, nobody should doubt that Barkley can do it.