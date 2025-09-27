Superfans at the 2025 Ryder Cup - Sports Illustrated Photos
The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black attracted fans of all stripes. Here are some of SI's favorite photos.
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — After more than a decade of buildup, the 45th Ryder Cup landed at Bethpage Black, and fans from both the U.S. and European teams were ready for the ocassion. Sports Illustrated was on site all week, and we snapped a few pics while wading in among the masses.
Related: SI's full coverage of the 2025 Ryder Cup
More Golf Coverage on Sports Illustrated
Published