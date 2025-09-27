Superfans at the 2025 Ryder Cup - Sports Illustrated Photos

SI

The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black attracted fans of all stripes. Here are some of SI's favorite photos.

Jeff Ritter

Star-spangled pride was everywhere at Bethpage Black.
Star-spangled pride was everywhere at Bethpage Black. / Jeff Ritter/Sports Illustrated

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — After more than a decade of buildup, the 45th Ryder Cup landed at Bethpage Black, and fans from both the U.S. and European teams were ready for the ocassion. Sports Illustrated was on site all week, and we snapped a few pics while wading in among the masses.

Europe superfans
This group was squarely behind Sweden's Ludvig Åberg. / Jeff Ritter/Sports Illustrated
Ryder Cup superfans
After their day at Bethpage, these fans presumably went out and crossed the Delaware. / Jeff Ritter/Sports Illustrated
European superfans
More European superfans. / Jeff Ritter/Sports Illustrated
U.S. Ryder Cup superfans
These fans are from Minnesota, and fondly remeber the U.S. win at Hazeltine in 2016. / Jeff Ritter/Sports Illustrated
U.S. Ryder Cup superfans
The U.S. may need a Sunday rally befitting of these 1999-themed polos, a nod to the stunning U.S. comeback at Brookline. / Jeff Ritter/Sports Illustrated

