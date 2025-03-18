‘Taste of the Masters’ Is Back, and Fans Are All Over It
On Tuesday, the Masters released their “Taste of the Masters” food kits. The items for sale included the usual “Large Hosting Kit” and “Classics Kit,” which both include Augusta National's famous pimento cheese sandwiches.
"Elevate your watch party with Taste of the Masters, delivering Augusta National Golf Club's timeless concessions to your door. Order now, so you can enjoy and serve your guests the ultimate Tournament viewing experience for the 2025 Masters, April 10-13,” the Taste of the Masters website reads.
In addition to the food, they also released a new “Limited Edition Azalea Kit” including a non-alcoholic Azalea cocktail mix, Masters cups, coasters, a cocktail jigger and custom stirrers for $64.95.
The new Azalea kit didn’t last long as golf fans scooped them up in a hurry. Just a few hours after the release, the kits were sold out. To order, fans will have to join a waitlist and hope they get the opportunity when the items are back in stock.