Taylor Pendrith Ends Sentry's 27-Year Albatross Drought in Final Round at Kapalua

It was barely caught on camera, but Taylor Pendrith made history early in the final round of the PGA Tour's season opener.

Taylor Pendrith made an albatross during the final round of the Sentry.
It was barely caught on camera, but history was made early in the final round at Kapalua. 

Taylor Pendrith recorded the Sentry’s first albatross in the tournament’s 27-year history, holing out from 203 yards on the par-5 5th. 

The 33-year-old Canadian, in the field by virtue of his victory at last year’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson, started the final round T18, 11 strokes behind 54-hole leader Hideki Matsuyama. Therefore, coverage on NBC hadn’t yet begun; however, one camera on the hole thankfully caught Pendrith’s shot. 

The double eagle only moved Pendrith seven strokes back of the lead. But even without a victory, the world’s 48th-ranked player will leave Maui with a historic feat.

