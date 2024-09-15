Team USA Captures Solheim Cup for First Time in Seven Years
Team USA won the Solheim Cup on Sunday over Team Europe for the first time since 2017.
It wasn't necessarily an easy win for the Americans as it took until the final few singles matches on Sunday to clinch Team USA's victory. With two matches left to play, the Americans officially won by going up 14.5 to 11.5.
Lilia Vu hit an incredible approach onto the green on Hole 18 to help solidify Team USA's win. Her teammates and coaches cheered her on as she walked to the green to post a birdie. She was down one to Team Europe's Albane Valenzuela entering the last hole, but Vu's birdie tied their matchup.
Team USA members already done with their matches piled onto Hole 18 to celebrate their Solheim Cup win. They waved American flags and cheered as they captured their first win in seven years. It was quite the special moment.
Three Americans won their singles matches early in the day to help keep a Team USA lead—Megan Khang, Allisen Corpuz and Rose Zhang. Three other competitors tied their matches, while three others lost to Team Europe, including World No. 1 Nelly Korda and golf legend Lexi Thompson, who is competing in her final Solheim Cup.