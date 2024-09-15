Lexi Thompson Receives Electric Ovation as She Plays in Her Final Solheim Cup
As Lexi Thompson was announced at the Solheim Cup for the final time in her career on Sunday, the crowd at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club erupted in cheers for the legendary golfer.
While Thompson walked to the first tee box, she signaled at the crowd to keep cheering and waved at them to offer her thanks. Some fans even held up a flag that said "Thank you, Lexi!"
Thompson is competing against Celine Boutier in the singles competition on Sunday. The American sunk two major putts early in Sunday's match to go 2-up over Boutier. Team USA entered Sunday's singles matches leading 10–6 in competition.
Thompson plans to retire after the 2024 season. This year marked her seventh Solheim Cup, and she's been on two winning Team USA rosters in that span.
The 29-year-old has won 11 LPGA Tour events in her career, including the major 2014 Chevron Championship at the age of 19.