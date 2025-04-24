TGL Sets Sights on Adding a Women’s Simulator Golf League
As the LPGA Tour kicks off its first major of the 2025 season with the Chevron Championship this week, TGL, the tech-infused golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is generating buzz with plans to explore a women’s league.
First reported by Sports Business Journal, TGL is having advanced discussions to expand the current version of TGL as well as add a women's league.
While speaking at the CAA World Congress of Sports, TMRW Sports CEO Mike McCarley discussed the plans for next season and beyond.
McCarley noted the first step in expansion would be to “start with one [new team] and then it’ll grow from there.”
Alexis Ohanian, who owns TGL’s L.A. Golf Club, was also at the event and mentioned he's been leading the charge to include female golfers in the future.
“I’ve been bugging these guys about the LPGA deal for a minute,” Ohanian said. “They have been very interested. It’s just these things take time, and I’m not allowed to make any news.”
McCarley then confirmed the idea of a women's league was in play for TGL. “There’s no secret we’re working on that. Alexis has been a great thought leader for us on that, and I think most of our team owners are right behind them in that area, too," he said.
Although the women's TGL could be further out, it seems likely that an expansion team for the men's league will be happening sooner.
It's been rumored that Dallas could be the next addition for TGL, with the price of a new team to be in the neighborhood of $77 million.