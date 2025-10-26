SI

Thai, 20, Will Make Masters History After Thrilling Asia-Pacific Amateur Win

Fifa Laopakdee began the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship final round six strokes back of the lead. Yet, he powered his way to victory and earned a spot in two 2026 majors.

Max Schreiber

It was a historic victory that came in thrilling, comeback fashion. 

Fifa Laopakdee, a 20-year-old from Thailand, began the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club six strokes back of the lead. Yet, he powered his way to victory. 

And the triumph comes with more than a trophy. He’ll now tee it up in the 2026 Masters and British Open. 

“I mean, it's obviously amazing,” Laopkadee said. “I think all the Thai fans have been waiting such a long time for a Thai amateur or Thai pro to go compete at the Masters and the Open. This victory, I feel like it’s probably gained so many Thai fans. If I check my phone, probably tons of Thai fans texting me right now. Amazing for me, my parents, Thai fans and for my country.”

After 54 holes, 16-year-old Taisei Nagasaki of Japan had set a new three-day scoring record at 17 under par. But that didn’t deter Laopakdee, even after a stagnant start. In a final-round 68, he carded five birdies on the back nine, including Nos. 17 and 18, to force a playoff with Nagasaki, who missed a 5-footer for birdie on the last to win in regulation. 

Then, Laopakdee birdied each of the three playoff holes for the victory. 

Now, he’ll become the first Thai to play in the Masters as an amateur.

A junior at Arizona State, Laopakdee told his coach, Matt Thurmond, that he would win this tournament. And after fulfilling that promise, he looked into the camera during his winner’s interview and uttered four words. 

“Coach,” Laopakdee said, “I did it.”

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

