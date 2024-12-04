The Best Golf Gifts for Him This Holiday Season
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
We’ve made shopping for all your golf guys a little easier this season with a curated list of fashionable apparel and accessory styles that cover the gamut, head-to-toe, to keep him looking on trend for holiday golf and all year long.
Apparel: For golf, lounge and all around
Peter Millar’s Drum performance polo is a classic-fit top that will update his basic golf shirt collection. Packed with performance features such as four-way stretch, moisture-wicking, odor-resistant and easy-care fabrication, this polo will keep him cool, dry and comfortable. The self-fabric spread collar and three-button placket make it a style he can wear on the course and toss a sport jacket or hoodie over it for après golf. Available in blue and red, sizes S-XXL, $105.
Shop Peter Millar with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Adidas’s Ultimate365 textured long-sleeve quarter-zip adds warmth without weighing you down thanks to textured jacquard that not only performs but adds style detail. The ribbed details add mobility while a water-repellent finish resists moisture to keep you playing through occasional showers. This very affordable quarter-zip makes it easy to layer on and off during your round as elements require. It comes in four on-trend colorways, sizes S-XXL, $85.
Shop the full line of adidas golf tops with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Johnnie-O’s Remmy pullover hoodie blends performance features with comfortable French Terry sweatshirt fabric for the ultimate wear-everywhere top. It will remind you of wearing your college sweat outfit but elevated for post-dorm life. There’s four-way stretch, breathability, sun protection and a split tail all adding to the versatility of this piece. Available in four colors, sizes S-XXL, $138.
Shop Johnnie-O with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Puma Golf’s Clubhouse Hybrid vest is designed to perform from course to clubhouse with a drycell woven body and knitted sweater back and trim. It’s insulated with Primaloft fill for just the right amount of warmth where needed. The hood is for function as added protection from cold and for modern fashion style. Wear the vest over a base layer or any top, and add a light jacket over it for peak wearability. Available in two colors, sizes S-3XL, $250.
Shop Puma Golf outerwear with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
TravisMathew’s Open to Close jogger is a lightweight athletic pant you can stay in all day as the name implies. Made from durable Wanderlust performance fabric with four-way stretch, the jogger also has a stretch waistband with belt loops for the perfect fit every time. The modern, tapered fit with clean flat front ankle and half-elastic cuffs on the back hem create an ultimate hybrid-looking pant. It comes in five colors, with waist sizes 30-40, $129.95.
Shop TravisMathew with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
FootJoy’s ThermoSeries pants are designed to ensure a comfortable fit and unencumbered movement. The lightweight woven performance fabric is breathable and has four-way stretch. A Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish keeps you dry during mist or light rain, and the engineered stretch waistband delivers improved fit and mobility. The built-in gripper waist keeps your shirt tucked in through golf swings. Available in navy and charcoal, waist sizes 30-42 and inseam sizes 30-34, $125.
Shop FootJoy apparel with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Galvin Green’s Armstrong jacket is waterproof and windproof yet lightweight for packability and breathable for comfort. The stretch fabric and shaped sleeves give you full freedom of movement, while cuffs with partial elastic tabs, touch close fastener and drawstring hem add to weather-protective features that help keep you playing through in challenging course conditions. Available in two colors, sizes S-3XL, $389.
Shop Galvin Green with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Lululemon’s Cross Chill jacket is made from four-way stretch fabric to keep your core protected from rain and cold with a plush, fleecy brushed interior. The close-fitting hood helps lock in heat, and the zippered back pocket fits a beanie and gloves. There’s also a hidden phone sleeve pocket and reflective details designed for running, but the fit, function and fabrication let you also wear this jacket for golf, travel or anywhere a light warm layer is needed. It comes in carbon and black colors, sizes XS-XXL, $198.
Shop with our partner at Lululemon.
Footwear: On course and off, new shoes top the wishlists
FootJoy’s Quantum golf shoe provides ultimate all-day walking comfort featuring SofFoam technology for exceptional cushioning. There’s a lightweight, breathable mesh design to ensure feet stay dry and are supported, with a specially designed folded collar to prevent slipping and enhance overall comfort. The multi-dimensional traction pattern outsole gives the shoes superior grip and stability for both rotational and lateral swing forces. Quantum comes in three colors and sizes 7-14,
$170.
Shop FootJoy shoes with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
TRUE Linkswear’s All Day Ripstop V2 is designed to keep you moving by keeping your feet warm and dry on cold, wet days while remaining breathable and comfortable on warmer days thanks to its all-season design and temperature-regulating premium wool liner. It also has an ergonomic, minimalist design for enhanced natural comfort, non-slip rubber tread, and comes in a reusable shoe bag. Five colors to choose from and sizes 7-15, $169.
Shop TRUE Linkswear shoes with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Hari Mari’s Hacienda classic men’s loafer slipper provides the ultimate comfort for all-day wear—in and out of the house. It’s constructed to stand up to the elements and look better with age. Whether you’re walking the dog, lighting up the backyard fire pit or enjoying a ski weekend, these premium, full-grain leather slippers have rubber soles for grip, memory foam liners and high-pile shearling lining. Hand-sewn moccasin stitching detail puts them over the top as your No. 1 gift-giving go-to. Available in two colors, sizes 8-13, $160. www.harimari.com
Accessories
FootJoy’s HyperFLX Glove is engineered to stay softer longer with PowerNet mesh across the knuckles that add flexibility and help create a precise fit. The durable micro-perforated leather palm provides a soft, comfortable feel with water and perspiration resistance. $22.
Shop FootJoy gloves with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
TravisMathew’s Mapes beanie will keep him cozy and warm with a touch of personality. The beanie features an all-over print of the brand’s iconic golf cart graphic woven into the knit and finished with a pom-pom top. Three colors to choose from, $39.95.
Shop TravisMathew with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Club Glove’s shoe bag is great for gifting with its premium, plush nylon interior that protects shoes and stands upright when loaded. Wrap-around double premium YKK zippers allow for easy access and the Denier nylon fabric construction is water-resistant. There’s also a sturdy top handle, dual vent holes and a shoehorn with each bag. Available in three colors, $90. www.clubglove.com. (and PGATSS)
Shop Club Glove travel gear with our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore.
PGA TOUR Superstore gift certificates for a club fitting make an ideal stocking stuffer. STUDIO performance evaluations show how close to “optimized” someone’s current club configuration is for their swing. The fitter helps identify how to attain maximum shot performance with current equipment. $59.99 and up depending on club type.
Explore club fitting options at our partner PGA TOUR Superstore.