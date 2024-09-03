SI

Three Canadians Among Captain Mike Weir's Picks for Presidents Cup International Team

Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Pendrith will be fan favorites later this month at Royal Montreal.

Bob Harig

Canadians Corey Conners (left) and Taylor Pendrith (right, pictured in 2022) will be teammates again at the Presidents Cup.
Canadians Corey Conners (left) and Taylor Pendrith (right, pictured in 2022) will be teammates again at the Presidents Cup. / peter casey-usa today sports

Mike Weir added three Canadians to his International Presidents Cup team on Wednesday when he announced six at-large picks to round out his 12-man team that will take on the United States later this month at Royal Montreal.

Weir, who won the 2003 Masters and is from Canada, announced that Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes would be joining automatic qualifiers Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Jason Day and Ben An.

All six of the automatic qualifiers have previous Presidents Cup experience and Weir is tapping into the three Canadians to help with a home crowd atmosphere.

In picking those three players, Weir bypassed Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin.

His other picks were South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, first-timer Min Woo Lee of Australia and South Korea’s Si Woo Kim.

The competition has been lopsided, with the Americans holding a 12-1-1 advantage and having won nine in a row, including two years ago in Charlotte.

The lone U.S. defeat came in Australia in 1998. The tie occurred in South Africa in 2003.

The four-day event begins Sept. 26.

Published |Modified
Bob Harig

BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf