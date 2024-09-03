Three Canadians Among Captain Mike Weir's Picks for Presidents Cup International Team
Mike Weir added three Canadians to his International Presidents Cup team on Wednesday when he announced six at-large picks to round out his 12-man team that will take on the United States later this month at Royal Montreal.
Weir, who won the 2003 Masters and is from Canada, announced that Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes would be joining automatic qualifiers Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Jason Day and Ben An.
All six of the automatic qualifiers have previous Presidents Cup experience and Weir is tapping into the three Canadians to help with a home crowd atmosphere.
In picking those three players, Weir bypassed Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin.
His other picks were South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, first-timer Min Woo Lee of Australia and South Korea’s Si Woo Kim.
The competition has been lopsided, with the Americans holding a 12-1-1 advantage and having won nine in a row, including two years ago in Charlotte.
The lone U.S. defeat came in Australia in 1998. The tie occurred in South Africa in 2003.
The four-day event begins Sept. 26.