Tiger Woods Announces Relationship With Vanessa Trump, Asks for Privacy

The golfer is dating Trump, who is Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife.

Ryan Phillips

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC tees off during their TGL match against Atlanta Drive GC.
Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC tees off during their TGL match against Atlanta Drive GC. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tiger Woods took to social media to make a big announcement on Sunday that had the Internet buzzing.

Woods took to his X account to take his new relationship public. He posted two pictures with Vanessa Trump and the caption, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Vanessa Trump is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. They were married from 2005 until '18 and have five children together. The former model and Woods have been rumored to be an item for months, but the 15-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer has now confirmed it.

There is a ton of irony in the fact that Woods announced his relationship publicly only to ask for privacy, but I digress.

