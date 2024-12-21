Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Tied for Lead After Round 1 at PNC Championship
ORLANDO, Fla. – There is no point in getting too enthralled with an offseason exhibition in which the name of the game is to enjoy the atmosphere with a family member while mixing in a little competition, too.
And so Tiger Woods was not going to show any optimism about what transpired Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, where he and his son, Charlie, shot a 13-under-par 59 to tie for the first-round lead at the PNC Championship.
Coming off yet another back surgery and given all the physical limitations Woods faces with a right leg severely impacted by a 2021 car crash, there was certainly reason for positivity after what appeared to be plenty of good shots from the 15-time major champion.
When an observer noted this to Woods afterward, he quickly squelched any hint of enthusiasm about his game at this point.
“Yeah, it’s O.K.,’’ Woods said, to which Charlie quipped: “You’re keeping up with me.”
The duo made 13 birdies including a stretch of five in a row on the back nine to tie the teams of Vijay Sing and his son, Qass, and Bernhard Langer, and his son, Jason.
Woods will be in the final pairing along with Langer, who won the event last year. The Singhs won the tournament two years ago.
“I get the downwind, I'm O.K.,” Woods said. “That whole idea is just to have fun out there. These are big fairways and I can let it go a little bit from time to time. If not, just hit my little peeler (a cut shot) and play and move on.
“I'm very rusty and as I said it's a scramble, and so we're just trying to have fun out there. Ham-and-egg each other. Push each other in great spots, and just root for each other to pull off the shot that we want.”
Woods is playing a competitive event for the first time since he missed the cut at the British Open in July.
That was one of just five tournaments he played in what was a frustrating year marked by back issues. Although Woods downplayed the problems at the time, it got progressively worse, leading to a sixth back procedure, which took place on Sept. 13.
Woods had what it is called a microdecompression surgery, which is said to be slightly different and somewhat less severe than a microdiscectomy, which he’s had performed on his lower spine four times, the last in December of 2020. Woods had a spinal fusion in April of 2017 which kept him from swinging a golf club for six months.
Two weeks ago, Woods skipped the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, and it was unclear if he would even play this week.
But he looked good in the pro-am and has elected to walk and forego a golf cart, which he could use.
Charlie, who plays on his high school golf team in South Florida and failed in attempts to qualify for the U.S. Junior Amateur as well as the U.S. Open earlier this year, added plenty of firepower to balance out the team.
“It’s great for the tournament and happy for them,” said Langer, the two-time Masters winner who has a record 47 victories on PGA Tour Champions. “Should be fun for the crowd tomorrow to come out and watch everybody play.”
This is the fifth straight year that Woods and Charlie have played in the event, with their best finish a tie for second in 2021. Woods’ 16-year-old daughter, Sam, caddied for him as she did last year.
At one point during the round, when Charlie was imploring one of his dad’s shots “to please be better than mine,” Sam could be heard to say to her brother: “You’re so negative.”
The older Woods turns 49 on Dec. 30 and his plans for 2025 at this point are unclear. But Saturday was at least an inkling of hope, even if he wasn’t willing to admit it.
The final round of the 20-team event is Sunday.