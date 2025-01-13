Tiger Woods Headlines Second Week of TGL Simulator Golf League
After a buzzworthy first week, the TGL will roll out its biggest star for Week 2.
Tiger Woods, one of the co-founders of the tech-infused simulator league along with Rory McIlroy, takes his first official shots into the 64-foot-high screen Tuesday with his Jupiter Links GC team. Woods’s team will play Los Angeles Golf Club, headlined by two-time major champion Collin Morikawa.
Here’s what to know for the TGL’s second match:
How to watch
The match will air at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN; note that it’s two hours earlier than the opening week. Also worth noting is that preceding the broadcast will be SportsCenter, not a college basketball game, so the TGL will begin on time.
The teams
There are six teams in the TGL and two play each week.
Jupiter Links GC will have Woods, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner playing. Three of four players for each team play per match, and the fourth man out for Jupiter Links this week is Tom Kim.
Los Angeles Golf Club will have Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala competing; fourth man Tommy Fleetwood will sit out.
The competition
The match play format includes 15 simulator holes, with the first nine played in a “triples” alternate shot and the last six holes with singles where each player takes on another for two holes. One point is awarded for a won hole and there are no carryovers in the event of ties. The first TGL match was a rout with The Bay Golf Club defeating New York Golf Club 9-2.
The match is in SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.