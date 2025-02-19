Tiger Woods Left Distraught After Laughing Teammates Let Him Hit the Wrong Club
New York Golf Club got their first ever Tiger Golf League victory on Tuesday as they beat Jupiter Links 10-3. With the victory, NYGC leapfrogged Jupiter to get into fourth place with just a couple weeks to go before the playoffs.
The match was never really in question as New York won seven of the nine triples holes, but there was still some drama as Tiger Woods took his second shot on the 13th hole.
Standing 199 virtual yards form the pin, Tiger took out his 56 degree and hit it straight down the middle 100 yards. Tiger had thought the caddie told him he was 99 yards out and chose the wrong club. Teammates Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner may still be laughing.
In Tiger's defense, the replay later showed that the caddie was saying "99," but was probably dropping the one in front of it because usually on an actual golf course the golfer can tell he's nearly 200 yards out.
The important thing is that Kim and Kisner—and the viewers-got a kick out of it.