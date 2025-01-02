Tiger Woods Reveals Which Tournament Was the 'Best I Ever Hit It'
Few would argue that Tiger Woods is the most dominant golfer ever.
However, out of 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major championship victories, there’s one tournament in which he feels his ball-striking stands out from the rest.
“There are two events that I putted really well, and that was the ‘97 Masters and the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble,” Woods said recently while reflecting on his best career moments with the PGA Tour. “But the best I ever hit it was at the 2000 British Open.”
It was at St. Andrews when 24-year-old Woods became the youngest player to win the career Grand Slam with an eight-stroke victory. Without hitting into a bunker all week, Woods finished at 19-under 269, the lowest score in relation to par at a major and the best score ever at the home of golf. It was the second of four straight major triumphs for Woods, known as the “Tiger Slam.”
“I felt like I had the ball on a string and I could do anything that I wanted to,” Woods said.
And it was just as impressive at the time.
“He is something supernatural,” five-time British Open champion Tom Watson said at St. Andrews after Woods's win. “He has raised the bar to a level that only he can jump.”
Although many of Woods’s wins might have looked easy, they didn’t all feel that way.
“People are probably amazed to hear this, but most of my events, I didn’t really have it,” Woods said. “Those are the ones I won by a lot, but most of them are just hanging in there and not making a double, making a key par save, and that was most of the events that I had won.”
But that wasn’t the case when he claimed his first Claret Jug nearly 25 years ago.