Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's Indoor Golf League Has a Schedule, But They Won't Play Right Away
TGL, the simulator golf league that will launch in January after a year delay, won’t see its founders and owners compete until the fourth week of the schedule.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are not scheduled to be part of the competition until late January, when their respective Jupiter and Boston Common teams square off on Jan. 27.
On Monday the league announced its full schedule, which begins on Jan. 7.
It includes 15 regular season matches, followed by a four-team semifinals with the top two teams competing over two days for the SoFi Cup on March 24-25.
The league boasts that every shot will be broadcast live with the first seven weeks to be on ESPN, with others to be on ESPN2 or ESPN+.
The matches to be contested indoors at a facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., will be primarily in prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the each match to run about two hours and featuring three of the four players from each team.
The first one on Jan. 7 is at 9 p.m. ET and features New York Golf Club against the Bay Golf Club.
Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young represent the New York team while Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry make up the Bay Golf Club.
McIlroy’s Boston Common team includes Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama and will play against Woods’s Jupiter Links Golf Club on Jan. 27. Woods’s teammates are Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner.