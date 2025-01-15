SI

Tiger Woods, TGL Players Couldn't Stop Laughing at Kevin Kisner Gaffe

This just about tells the story for Jupiter Links in its first TGL match.

Josh Wilson

Woods and JLGC lost its debut match
Woods and JLGC lost its debut match / @TGL on X (formerly Twitter)

Two more teams made their TGL debut on Tuesday night, with LA Golf Club routing Jupiter Links Golf Club 12-1. While the two matches thus far have been short on climactic moments—The Bay Golf Club beat New York Golf Club 9-2 last Tuesday—they have not been short on entertainment.

Tuesday started hot with an absolutely iconic entrance from Tiger Woods in his debut match, but it quickly got out of hand for his team.

One moment encapsulated their struggles, with Kevin Kisner attempting to get out of a sandtrap on the second to last hole. He skulled it, with the ball whacking the flagpost on its way out. The shock of mistake and the noise it made caused everyone on the playing field to lose it.

To make the incident even funnier, it came right as host Matthew Berry was doing a promo for the college basketball game to follow:

"All I gotta say is I got it out of the bunker unlike my partner," Kisner clapped back.

In the match, JLGC lost all three hammers and was just 25% in short putting consistency compared to LAGC's 80%. It also trailed LA in average driver distance, fairway consistency, green consistency, and medium putting.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/Golf