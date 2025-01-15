Tiger Woods, TGL Players Couldn't Stop Laughing at Kevin Kisner Gaffe
Two more teams made their TGL debut on Tuesday night, with LA Golf Club routing Jupiter Links Golf Club 12-1. While the two matches thus far have been short on climactic moments—The Bay Golf Club beat New York Golf Club 9-2 last Tuesday—they have not been short on entertainment.
Tuesday started hot with an absolutely iconic entrance from Tiger Woods in his debut match, but it quickly got out of hand for his team.
One moment encapsulated their struggles, with Kevin Kisner attempting to get out of a sandtrap on the second to last hole. He skulled it, with the ball whacking the flagpost on its way out. The shock of mistake and the noise it made caused everyone on the playing field to lose it.
To make the incident even funnier, it came right as host Matthew Berry was doing a promo for the college basketball game to follow:
"All I gotta say is I got it out of the bunker unlike my partner," Kisner clapped back.
In the match, JLGC lost all three hammers and was just 25% in short putting consistency compared to LAGC's 80%. It also trailed LA in average driver distance, fairway consistency, green consistency, and medium putting.