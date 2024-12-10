SI

Tiger Woods Will Play the PNC Championship With Son Charlie

Woods continues to recover from a September back surgery but will play in the 36-hole family exhibition for the fifth straight year.

Bob Harig

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods, pictured during a 2024 U.S. Open practice round, will team up again later this month at the PNC Championship.
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods, pictured during a 2024 U.S. Open practice round, will team up again later this month at the PNC Championship. / Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Tiger Woods has entered the PNC Championship, the annual tournament that pairs a major champion with a family member in a scramble event.

This will be the fifth straight year that Woods will participate in the 36-hole exhibition with his son, Charlie.

The tournament is Dec. 21-22 at the Ritz-Carlton Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Woods, who turns 49 on Dec. 30, skipped last week’s Hero World Challenge as he recovers from a September back procedure called a micro decompression surgery.

The 15-time major champion played in just five events this year and only 11 official rounds.

Charlie Woods, 15, is a sophomore in high school.

“I’m very excited to head back to the PNC Championship next week with Charlie,” Woods said. “Playing together is something we look forward to and it’s always more special when you're surrounded by friends and family.”

Padraig Harrington, Fred Couples, John Daly, David Duval and Vijay Singh are among those in the 20-player field.

Published |Modified
Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf