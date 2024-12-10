Tiger Woods Will Play the PNC Championship With Son Charlie
Tiger Woods has entered the PNC Championship, the annual tournament that pairs a major champion with a family member in a scramble event.
This will be the fifth straight year that Woods will participate in the 36-hole exhibition with his son, Charlie.
The tournament is Dec. 21-22 at the Ritz-Carlton Resort in Orlando, Fla.
Woods, who turns 49 on Dec. 30, skipped last week’s Hero World Challenge as he recovers from a September back procedure called a micro decompression surgery.
The 15-time major champion played in just five events this year and only 11 official rounds.
Charlie Woods, 15, is a sophomore in high school.
“I’m very excited to head back to the PNC Championship next week with Charlie,” Woods said. “Playing together is something we look forward to and it’s always more special when you're surrounded by friends and family.”
Padraig Harrington, Fred Couples, John Daly, David Duval and Vijay Singh are among those in the 20-player field.