Tom Brady Questions Why Scottie Scheffler Puts Family First Before Golf
Tom Brady and Scottie Scheffler may be two of the best players ever in their respective sports, but that doesn't mean they're cut from the same cloth.
Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and New England Patriots legend, seemed to be puzzled by comments Scheffler made earlier this month before his British Open win. The world No. 1 said golf was "not a fulfilling life" in and of itself and instead named his family as his top priority: "That's why I talk about family being my priority because it really is. ... Because I'd much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer. At the end of the day, that's what's more important to me."
Brady didn't exactly disagree with Scheffler's family-man values, but he definitely questioned the approach.
"Scottie said he'd rather be a better father and husband than a good golfer. And my question is: why are those mutually exclusive?" Brady wrote in his newsletter. "Sure, they're different blocks on the pyramid, but they're part of the same pyramid. They're connected! For instance, I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football.
"My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused — those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives."
Almost all famous sports stars face the inescapable dilemma of how to balance their personal and work lives—some have just figured it out better than others. Whereas Scheffler skews far toward the family side of the spectrum, Brady seemed to prioritize his career especially during his twilight years on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The then-Bucs quarterback announced his retirement in February 2022, only to unretire six weeks later. Brady went on to play one more season with the Bucs, going 8–9 and losing in the wild card round of the playoffs, before finally retiring for good in '23.
Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, who he had been married to for 13 years and with whom he shares two children, finalized their divorce during his 23rd and final NFL season.