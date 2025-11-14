Tommy Fleetwood's Long, Strange (Mostly Successful) Season Continues
Tommy Fleetwood has had an eventful 2025, and it continues this month.
At the Abu Dhabi Championship on the DP World Tour this past weekend, Fleetwood lost in a playoff to Aaron Rai. Fleetwood famously was without a PGA Tour win for years, before winning the Tour Championship at East Lake in August.
Fleetwood has six career second-place finishes on the PGA Tour, and he previously held the record for the most second-place finishes without a win until his breakthrough at the Tour Championship.
The Dan’s Golf World Show debates on whether a player would prefer a career like Fleetwood's or that of a one-hit wonder major winner.
In other news, Fleetwood opened another school this past weekend in Abu Dhabi. This is the third edition of the Tommy Fleetwood Academy, with the other two being located in Dubai and the United Kingdom.
These Tommy Fleetwood Academies are built with state-of-the-art equipment, including the Trackman 4, a tour grade radar gun and pressure plates to track a player's stance and movement while swinging.
This technology is more advanced than any golfer in history has ever been able to benefit from. Schools like the Tommy Fleetwood Academy allow young golfers to learn more about their swing than their competition, leading to more skilled golfers over time.
